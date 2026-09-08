Hyosung Heavy Industries is stepping up efforts to tap the rapidly growing U.S. power infrastructure market, driven by surging electricity demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and the need to replace aging grid facilities.

The company, led by Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, is seeking to strengthen its position in the U.S. market by combining next-generation power grid technologies with expanded local manufacturing capacity and its existing portfolio of high-voltage power equipment.

The company said Friday that it developed the world's first 22.9-kilovolt (kV), 1.05-megavolt-ampere-class solid-state transformer (SST) in 2022, enabling direct connection to urban distribution networks.

"SST is a next-generation technology that can precisely control voltage and current using power semiconductors while retaining the insulation functions of conventional transformers," the company said.

Hyosung Heavy Industries said the technology could play an important role in meeting the power demands of AI and data centers, where stable and efficient electricity supplies are increasingly important.

The global SST market is expected to grow at an annual rate of more than 40 percent, according to market research firms, as countries invest in modernizing aging power grids. The company said the market for large-capacity SSTs capable of handling 22.9 kV or higher remains in its early stages, with only a limited number of companies pursuing commercialization and demonstration projects.

Hyosung Heavy Industries plans to leverage its early development of 22.9 kV SST technology to gain a foothold in the emerging market.

The company is also expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint. It has invested $300 million to acquire and expand an ultra-high-voltage transformer plant in Memphis, Tennessee. Once the expansion is completed, the facility is expected to become one of the largest ultra-high-voltage transformer production bases in the United States, according to the company.

Hyosung has also formed a joint venture with U.S. energy infrastructure company Quanta Services to locally manufacture ultra-high-voltage circuit breakers ranging from 72.5 kV to 800 kV in Pennsylvania.

The move makes Hyosung Heavy Industries the first Korean power equipment maker to establish local production capabilities for both ultra-high-voltage transformers and circuit breakers in the U.S., the company said.

Quanta Services operates an extensive network across the U.S. and provides infrastructure solutions for large-scale electricity demand facilities, including those linked to the expansion of power-intensive industries.

"Driven by the expansion of AI and data centers, power infrastructure has now become a core industry directly linked to national security," Cho said. "Building on Hyosung Heavy Industries' U.S. manufacturing facilities and technological prowess, we must establish ourselves as an irreplaceable, essential long-term partner in stabilizing the American power grid."

Hyosung Heavy Industries said it will seek to expand its presence in the U.S. data center power infrastructure market by combining its local manufacturing base and expertise in ultra-high-voltage equipment with next-generation technologies such as SSTs, energy storage systems, static synchronous compensators and high-voltage direct current systems.