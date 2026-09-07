Nongshim heir Shin Sang-yeol to marry SK Telecom employee

Shin Sang-yeol, vice president at Nongshim and a third-generation member of its founding family, will marry an SK Telecom employee next week.

According to business sources, 33-year-old Shin will tie the knot on Sept. 13 with a woman who holds a nonexecutive position at the telecommunications company.

Born in 1993, Shin Sang-yeol is the eldest son of Nongshim Chairman Shin Dong-won and the eldest grandson of the late founder, Shin Choon-ho. He spent two years as an intern at Nongshim starting 2015, before graudating from Columbia University in the United States with a degree in industrial engineering in 2019. He joined Nongshim's management planning office that year.

He subsequently served as an executive overseeing purchasing, moved to the future business division and rose to the senior managing director position before being promoted to vice president this January. Having advanced rapidly through key posts, he now oversees efforts to identify new growth opportunities and shape Nongshim’s global business strategy.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.