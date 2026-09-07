Nexen Tire expands global reach as primary supplier for Hyundai's new Avante

Nexen Tire is putting its tires on Hyundai Motor’s redesigned Avante as it seeks to expand its presence across markets where the compact sedan is sold.

Nexen Tire said Monday it will supply original equipment tires for Hyundai Motor’s new Avante, with different models planned for markets based on local climate and road conditions.

The company will initially supply the tires in Korea before expanding deliveries to North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe, it said.

For Korea and North America, where drivers face pronounced seasonal changes, the Avante will be equipped with 16-inch and 18-inch N’PRIZ S tires.

Nexen Tire said N’PRIZ S uses 3D kerf technology to improve grip on snowy roads, while its variable-pitch tread blocks help reduce road noise.

The tire also uses a compound designed to balance fuel efficiency with wear resistance, according to the company. In Europe, where summer tires are widely used, the Avante will have 16-inch N’BLUE S tires.

Nexen Tire said N’BLUE S is designed to improve wet-road braking and handling by optimizing grooves that contact the road and adding narrow sipes to channel away water.

The tire is already supplied as original equipment on multiple vehicle models in Europe, the company said.

For the Middle East, where high temperatures and long-distance driving are common, Hyundai will be equipped with 16-inch N’BLUE S and 18-inch N’FERA Primus tires.

N’BLUE S is designed to reduce rolling resistance and improve fuel efficiency, while N’FERA Primus emphasizes durability and wear resistance for long-distance driving, according to Nexen Tire.

The company supplies original equipment tires to premium automakers including Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, as well as high-volume models in individual markets.

A Nexen Tire official said the Avante program would broaden the company’s contact with drivers in domestic and international markets and help expand partnerships with global automakers through products tailored to local conditions.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.