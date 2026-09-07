Naver Cloud, the cloud operator of Naver Corp., said Monday its business messaging platform Line Works has been selected as the official business tool for the Hsinchu city government, marking its first entry into Taiwan's public sector.

The city is considered a tech hub of Taiwan, home to major tech giants, including the world's top chip manufacturer TSMC.

The agreement came as part of Hsinchu city's efforts to advance its administrative systems through the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and other smart systems, the cloud operator said.

Line Works made its official entry into the Asian country in October last year. It has since secured over 10,000 users from some 150 local companies and institutions.