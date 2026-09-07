Mom's Touch doubles down on Tokyo by moving HQ to Shinjuku, opening 6th store

Mom's Touch, the Korean burger and fried chicken chain, said Monday it has relocated its Japan corporate office to Shinjuku, Tokyo, and opened its sixth local store on the same day, as it works to build a hub for expanding its franchise business in the country.

The new store, called Mom's Touch Shinjuku Park Tower, is located in the Shinjuku Park Tower building — a well-known Tokyo landmark and office complex.

The store will serve the surrounding office district while also functioning as a training site for franchise owners and store managers as the company expands its franchise network in Japan.

Mom's Touch first entered Japan in 2024 with a directly operated store in Shibuya, followed by additional company-run locations, including one in Harajuku.

The company said the new Shinjuku office and store will consolidate training and operational support functions, drawing on know-how accumulated from operating stores in Shibuya and other commercial districts.

The company said it plans to keep opening new stores in major residential and commercial areas in the greater Tokyo region, including Itabashi in Tokyo, Sagami-Ono in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture and Kuki in Saitama Prefecture, with a goal of operating 100 stores in Japan by the end of 2027.

Mom's Touch, founded in Korea in 1997 and known for its fried chicken sandwiches, operates more than 1,400 stores domestically — more than either McDonald's or Burger King in Korea — and has also expanded into Mongolia and Thailand.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.