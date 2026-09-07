LIG D&A takes K-defense systems to Poland, eyes Europe



LIG D&A will showcase its air defense and precision-strike systems at MSPO 2026 in Poland this week, seeking to deepen ties with Polish defense officials and expand its foothold in Europe.

The Korean defense company will participate in MSPO 2026 from Tuesday through Friday, presenting systems including the Cheongung-II and L-SAM air defense platforms and the Korean GPS-guided bomb, known as KGGB.

The exhibition comes as Poland pursues military modernization programs that include a multilayered air defense network and the KGGB project, according to LIG D&A.

The company said its display will focus on integrated air defense capabilities designed to address increasingly sophisticated aircraft and missile threats, with the aim of positioning LIG D&A as a partner for Poland's defense needs.

The KGGB, an air-launched precision weapon, will also be highlighted for its precision and cost efficiency as LIG D&A seeks to advance discussions over its potential role in strengthening Poland's air power and capabilities in modern warfare.

LIG D&A will hold business meetings with Polish defense officials and global defense companies during the exhibition to discuss technology cooperation and export opportunities.

At a booth operated by German defense company Rheinmetall, LIG D&A will display mock-ups of a short-range air defense missile and vehicle-mounted launcher developed through cooperation between the two companies.

The joint display is intended to reinforce their partnership while supporting marketing efforts aimed at European and other global markets, LIG D&A said.

The company said MSPO 2026 represents more than an opportunity to display weapons, calling it a chance to advance defense cooperation with Poland and broaden its entry into European markets.

The exhibition runs from Sept. 8 to 11 in Poland and is expected to provide LIG D&A with an opportunity to present its guided-weapons portfolio to defense officials and industry representatives.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.