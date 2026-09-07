Krafton Chairman Chang Byung-gyu met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, reaffirming the Korean game developer’s long-term commitment to India and its growing gaming and technology industries.

The meeting highlighted opportunities for India and Korea to deepen cooperation in gaming, innovation and emerging technologies, according to Krafton.

Krafton has invested $250 million in India to date and plans to invest an additional $250 million over the next three to four years, bringing its total planned investment in the country to about $500 million.

The company has also established a $670 million venture growth fund to support investments in India.

Krafton said its investments will support the development of India’s gaming ecosystem, homegrown intellectual property and startups, while expanding into emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics and deep technology.

“India is a market of immense opportunity, with exceptional talent across gaming, technology and innovation,” Chang said.

“Our continued investments reflect our long-term confidence in India and our commitment to contributing to its digital economy.”

The company also plans to work with Indian creators, developers and entrepreneurs through investment and skills-development initiatives, he added.

Krafton recently launched KIGI Academy, an industry-academia program aimed at developing skills in game development and digital content creation.

The company has also expanded its presence in India through the acquisition of Nautilus Mobile, a Pune-based game studio behind the Real Cricket franchise. The acquisition is part of Krafton’s efforts to develop local talent and intellectual property, the company said.

Krafton said it aims to contribute to India’s efforts to become a global hub for gaming, technology and intellectual property-driven innovation through continued investment in the country’s gaming and startup ecosystems.



