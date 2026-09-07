CJ CheilJedang is taking its next-generation food seasoning business deeper into Asia, opening a technical center in Singapore designed to turn customer needs into market-ready products.



The Korean food company said Monday it opened its Global Technical Center in Singapore to provide closer technical support to customers in the Asia-Pacific and accelerate sales of its seasoning ingredients.



The center develops applications for CJ CheilJedang products including TasteNrich, CJ TIDE and Add-Mi nucleotide solutions, helping customers achieve specific flavors in different food products and supporting commercialization.



Singapore is the location of the company’s fourth Global Technical Center, following facilities in Korea, Chicago and the Netherlands.



The new center, located in Singapore’s Biopolis research complex, will serve as a regional hub for seasoning-ingredient technology support and expand collaboration with major customers across the Asia-Pacific region.



CJ CheilJedang said it plans to use TasteNrich, its premium seasoning ingredient, to broaden technical exchanges and partnerships with customers in neighboring markets and expand sales across the region.



The company held an opening ceremony last Tuesday attended by representatives of Singapore’s Economic Development Board and the Embassy of Korea in Singapore.



From Wednesday to Friday, CJ CheilJedang invited major customers from nearby markets to tour the center and learn about its seasoning and nutritional ingredients and application solutions.



A CJ CheilJedang official said the new facility would allow closer collaboration with customers across the Asia-Pacific and provide solutions that address both health and taste.



TasteNrich is a next-generation natural seasoning ingredient developed through CJ CheilJedang’s microbial fermentation research and technology, according to the company.



It is produced by fermenting naturally derived ingredients such as sugar cane without artificial additives, and can help reduce sodium or other additives while maintaining food flavor quality.



CJ CheilJedang said it plans to diversify TasteNrich’s brand portfolio and develop customized flavor solutions as it seeks to strengthen its position in the global seasoning-ingredient market.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.