Simmons experiments with art of sleeping through bed-less pop-up event

Simmons Korea, a company that manufactures mattresses and bedding products under license from the global Simmons brand, took an experimental marketing approach. By staging a pop-up event featuring dance, culinary experiences and other forms of art, the company sought to explore the blurring boundary between sleep and dreams without a single display of its own products.

Simmons on Wednesday unveiled an immersive art performance titled “The Breath Before Inspiration” at Simmons Gallery Seongsu in Seoul’s Seongsu-dong, exploring themes of sleep, dreams and inspiration.

The performance was designed as an immersive experience in a space with no separation between the stage and audience. Dancers waved through the audience as they performed, viewers, pulling spectators along with them and drawing them into the performance itself.

The performance translated four values that Simmons’ Beautyrest Black line products promote — tranquility, flexibility, resilience and structure — into distinct movements.

Rapper and record producer Gray served as music director for the project, while spatial design firm Live Me Company and advertising agency Bility jointly handled creative direction. The art performance was directed by Project Oumtt.

A culinary program followed the performance. Rather than simply serving food, the space was staged to create a surreal experience, with items including edible candles and a bed-shaped amuse-bouche.

Except for the bed-shaped amuse-bouche, there was virtually no trace of bedding or mattresses anywhere at the event.

Instead of explaining mattress springs, materials or functions, Simmons Korea said it attempted to give an answer to the question: “What does a good night’s sleep leave behind?” The performance was an expression of the senses and new thoughts that follow quality sleep in different forms of space, dance, music, video and food.

“Quality sleep provided by Beautyrest Black fills everyday life with inspiration, and a day that begins with that inspiration can be elevated into a form of art,” Simmons Korea CEO Kim Min-su said. “As the leader in the premium bed market, Simmons will continue to engage deeply with customers in diverse and unique ways.”

Simmons Korea organized the event on the occasion of Frieze Seoul 2026 and will run twice a day for three days through Saturday.