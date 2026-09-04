Samyang Foods, buoyed by the global success of its Buldak spicy noodle brand, is expanding its presence in North America and Europe with Tangle, a protein pasta brand positioned as a healthier alternative to instant noodles.

The company said Tangle’s global sales in the first half of the year rose 102 percent from a year earlier. In the United States, sales surged 475 percent, reflecting growing demand among local consumers for protein-focused convenience foods, it said.

Tangle has entered major U.S. retail chains, including Walmart, Target, Albertsons, Kroger, Aldi and Five Below. The brand has also expanded its online distribution through Amazon and TikTok Shop.

Its lineup — Mushroom Cream, Garlic Oil, Garlic Shrimp, Bulgogi Alfredo and Basil Tomato — combines classic pasta flavors with Korean elements, appealing to a broad range of tastes.

Samyang Foods is accelerating its push into mainstream U.S. retail channels in the second half of the year. Walmart is set to expand Tangle sales to more than 1,600 stores nationwide, while Target plans to carry the products at more than 1,000 locations. The company recently held a roadshow at Costco as it seeks to increase consumer engagement through major local retail channels.

Tangle’s expansion is also extending to Europe, including pasta’s traditional strongholds. Sales in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States rose 148 percent year-on-year in May and June, despite the brand’s relatively early stage of market entry.

Samyang Foods attributed the growth to market-specific strategies tailored to differences in food culture and retail environments. Tangle is expanding distribution through major retailers, including Edeka and Rewe in Germany and Albert Heijn in the Netherlands. The company plans further entries into Italy, Spain and Nordic countries, where pasta consumption is high.

Tangle was developed with overseas markets in mind from the planning stage, according to Samyang Foods. All products have received halal certification, while key products have also obtained vegan certification. The brand has received recognition for taste and packaging, including the Superior Taste Award from the International Taste Institute, as well as iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award honors.

“Tangle has demonstrated its growth potential in overseas markets as a brand targeting the global pasta market,” a Samyang Foods official said. “We will strengthen distribution in the U.S. and Europe and enhance localized marketing to establish Tangle as a premium pasta brand enjoyed by consumers worldwide.”