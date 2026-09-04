Samsung, SK hynix retain top spots in global NAND market in Q2

Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix maintained their positions as the top two players in the global NAND flash memory market in the second quarter, as the market continued to expand, industry data showed Friday.

The NAND market expanded 70 percent in the April-June period compared with three months earlier, driven by rising prices, according to data compiled by industry tracker Counterpoint Research.

The growth followed a 90 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in the first quarter.

Samsung Electronics maintained its No. 1 position with a 28 percent market share in the second quarter, while SK hynix ranked second with a 19 percent share.

Micron Technology Inc. ranked third, benefiting from higher selling prices.

China's YMTC posted higher revenue than expected, with its market share reaching 14 percent in the cited period.