Samsung, SK hynix retain top spots in global NAND market in Q2
Summary
Samsung Electronics and SK hynix kept the top two spots in the global NAND flash memory market in the second quarter as the market expanded. Samsung held No. 1 with a 28 percent share, while SK hynix ranked second with 19 percent. The NAND market grew 70 percent in the April-June period from the previous quarter, following a 90 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in the first quarter. Micron Technology ranked third, and YMTC posted higher-than-expected revenue with a 14 percent share.
Key Facts
- Counterpoint Research said the global NAND market expanded 70 percent in the April-June period compared with three months earlier.
- The market had already risen 90 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter.
- Samsung Electronics held a 28 percent share in the second quarter, while SK hynix held 19 percent.
- Micron Technology ranked third in the cited period.
- China's YMTC reached a 14 percent market share after posting higher revenue than expected.
Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix maintained their positions as the top two players in the global NAND flash memory market in the second quarter, as the market continued to expand, industry data showed Friday.
The NAND market expanded 70 percent in the April-June period compared with three months earlier, driven by rising prices, according to data compiled by industry tracker Counterpoint Research.
The growth followed a 90 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in the first quarter.
Samsung Electronics maintained its No. 1 position with a 28 percent market share in the second quarter, while SK hynix ranked second with a 19 percent share.
Micron Technology Inc. ranked third, benefiting from higher selling prices.
China's YMTC posted higher revenue than expected, with its market share reaching 14 percent in the cited period.
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