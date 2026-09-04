Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics win 11 innovation awards at IFA 2026

Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. have won a combined 11 awards at IFA 2026, a major home electronics trade show in Berlin, organizers said Friday, in recognition of their technological prowess and design excellence.

Samsung Electronics won four innovation awards at the annual tech show, which runs from Wednesday through Sunday (local time).

Among the winners, Samsung's Bespoke wall-mounted air conditioner won innovation awards in the design category and in the home appliances category.

The air conditioner's front features a clean and flat design, while ultra-precise holes are positioned at the bottom. The design was highly praised for harmonizing with surrounding spaces.

LG Electronics won seven product awards, including best brand.

The best brand award, introduced last year, is the top brand honor of the IFA innovation awards, recognizing overall brand excellence based on technological innovation, market impact and design.