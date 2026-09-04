Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics win 11 innovation awards at IFA 2026
Summary
Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics won a combined 11 awards at IFA 2026 in Berlin, organizers said Friday, recognizing their technological prowess and design excellence. Samsung won four innovation awards, including two for its Bespoke wall-mounted air conditioner. LG Electronics won seven product awards, including best brand, the top brand honor in the IFA innovation awards.
Key Facts
- IFA 2026 runs from Wednesday through Sunday local time in Berlin.
- Samsung Electronics won four innovation awards at the annual tech show.
- Samsung’s Bespoke wall-mounted air conditioner won innovation awards in both the design category and the home appliances category.
- LG Electronics won seven product awards, including the best brand award.
- The best brand award was introduced last year and recognizes overall brand excellence based on technological innovation, market impact and design.
Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. have won a combined 11 awards at IFA 2026, a major home electronics trade show in Berlin, organizers said Friday, in recognition of their technological prowess and design excellence.
Samsung Electronics won four innovation awards at the annual tech show, which runs from Wednesday through Sunday (local time).
Among the winners, Samsung's Bespoke wall-mounted air conditioner won innovation awards in the design category and in the home appliances category.
The air conditioner's front features a clean and flat design, while ultra-precise holes are positioned at the bottom. The design was highly praised for harmonizing with surrounding spaces.
LG Electronics won seven product awards, including best brand.
The best brand award, introduced last year, is the top brand honor of the IFA innovation awards, recognizing overall brand excellence based on technological innovation, market impact and design.
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