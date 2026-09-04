LG to host AI festival with Nvidia, Google, Amazon at Seoul research hub

LG will bring together its top technology executives with representatives from Nvidia, Google, Amazon and Microsoft at a two-week artificial intelligence event running Sept. 7-17 at LG Science Park, the company's research and development hub in southwestern Seoul's Magok area, the company said.

The event, called LG SPARK 2026, began in 2018 as a series of internal events for LG affiliates to share R&D progress and was consolidated in 2023 into a single festival combining technology, culture and the arts. It drew about 60,000 attendees last year and has grown into LG's largest annual event. This year's edition has been reorganized to spread examples of AI transformation (AX) across the group.

The festival opens Sept. 7-8 with a Tech Fair showcasing 41 new technologies, including 13 developed jointly across LG affiliates in physical AI, AI data centers and mobility, and 28 additional technologies in AI, biotechnology and clean technology — three areas Chairman Koo Kwang-mo has designated as future growth businesses since taking over the company.

An AX Fair, Sept. 10-11, will present 68 case studies of AI applied to everyday business functions such as marketing compliance checks and R&D project management.

An AI Talk Concert, Sept. 14-15, will showcase results from EXAONE, LG's in-house AI model, across different industries.

A DevCon developer conference, Sept. 15-16, will bring in engineers from Nvidia, Google, Amazon and Microsoft to exchange the latest AI trends with LG staff, alongside a hackathon in which 10 finalist teams will build services using EXAONE.

The festival closes with a Culture Week, Sept. 15-17, featuring career mentoring for 50 college students interested in AI, an EXAONE-themed drawing contest, an AI short film festival, a spaghetti bridge-building contest, and talks by playwright Park Cheon-hyu, the first Korean to win six Tony Awards, and ecologist Choi Jae-chun.

LG Science Park, opened in 2018, is the largest single-company R&D complex in Seoul, with a site roughly the size of 24 football fields and floor space exceeding a third of the Yeouido business district. About 25,000 people work there across LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Innotek, LG Chem, LG Energy Solution, LG Household & Health Care and LG Uplus.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.