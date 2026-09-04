Kolmar Korea brings K-beauty colors to Paris fashion stage

Kolmar Korea is putting Korean beauty in front of fashion’s global trendsetters, becoming the first Korean cosmetics company invited to Première Vision Paris, where it showcased makeup technology, textures and colors alongside the world’s leading textile and fashion material suppliers.

Kolmar Korea said Friday that it participated in Première Vision Paris, held Sept. 1-3 in Paris, after being the only Korean beauty company invited to this year’s event.

Première Vision Paris is one of the world’s leading fashion and textile trade shows, bringing together companies across yarns, fabrics, design, accessories, leather and other materials.

More than 900 companies took part in this year’s event, according to Première Vision, which also introduced its first Cosmetic Village to encourage collaboration between fashion and beauty.

The 150-square-meter space brought together more than 10 beauty companies, including French firms, to present products and technologies.

Kolmar Korea established its own booth outside the Cosmetic Village in the show’s main area for seasonal trends, presenting its interpretation of the 2027-28 fall and winter fashion directions under the theme “Beauty meets Fashion.”

The company displayed 27 trend colors on canvases and presented makeup products featuring textures, formulations and shades inspired by fashion.

Visitors from global fashion companies and luxury brands mixed colors themselves and tried lip products at the booth, while examining how fashion trends could translate into beauty products.

Première Vision highlighted Kolmar Korea’s participation in its Prospective Area, describing the company as an original development manufacturing pioneer with expertise spanning trend analysis, product planning, research and development and manufacturing.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







