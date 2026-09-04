Hyundai Motor to introduce hydrogen fuel cell buses in Oman

Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it will introduce hydrogen fuel cell buses and build electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Oman in partnership with the Omani government and local companies.

The automotive group signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Oman's transport ministry and local companies to cooperate on sustainable mobility solutions during a ceremony at the Sultan Qaboos Cultural Complex in Salalah, Oman.

Under the agreements, Hyundai Motor will introduce Oman's first hydrogen-powered city buses, while the group will also help establish ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure in the country.

Oman's state-run transport company Mwasalat plans to designate an eco-friendly public transportation route in the capital city of Muscat and conduct a pilot passenger service using Hyundai Motor's ELEC CITY hydrogen fuel cell buses.

Oman Oil Marketing Co. will operate 240-kilowatt ultra-fast EV chargers supplied by Hyundai Kefico at a gas station in Halban. After a six-month trial, OOMCO will consider expanding its EV charging network.

Hyundai Motor Group said it plans to use the cooperation to expand its eco-friendly mobility business in Oman beyond public transportation into commercial and passenger vehicle markets.