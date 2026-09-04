Horror master Junji Ito turns Seoul's Lotte World into surreal nightmare

Fans of Japanese horror manga will have a chilling new reason to visit Lotte World this fall, as the iconic Seoul theme park prepares to transform its grounds into a surreal nightmare directly inspired by the macabre universe of legendary artist Junji Ito.

Lotte World Adventure announced Friday that its autumn festival, titled “Invitation to Bizarre World,” will run from Sept. 19 through Nov. 15. Created in partnership with the official “Junji Ito Collection,” the event marks the very first time the artist’s eerie, psychological universe has been recreated inside a full-scale amusement park.

For decades, Junji Ito has captivated global audiences with his unsettling body horror, grotesque imagery and deeply uncomfortable narratives. His influence has sparked anime adaptations, live-action films and art exhibitions worldwide. Now, the Seoul theme park is bringing that signature aesthetic off the page. The festival imagines a dimensional door opening within Lotte World, blurring the lines between reality and dark fantasy as strange phenomena sweep through the park.

Unforgettable icons of Ito’s bibliography — including the sinister regenerating temptress Tomie and the nail-chewing prankster Souichi — will inhabit various attractions and immersive walkthroughs. Parkgoers can expect interactive experiences, specialized photo zones and limited-edition merchandise alongside thematic food and beverage offerings designed to evoke the author’s famous scenes.

To build anticipation, Lotte World’s indoor Adventure zone will morph into a preview experience called the “Mystery Party Zone” starting Sept. 12. Set within a shadowy castle where secretive guests gather for a sinister banquet, the pre-festival area offers an eerie atmosphere before the full horror collaboration takes hold.

As theme parks across Asia increasingly turn to popular anime and manga intellectual properties to attract international visitors, Lotte World’s dive into psychological horror represents a bold step forward for fall entertainment in Korea. Further details regarding specific rides, ticketing, and exclusive merchandise will be unveiled on lotteworld.com in the coming weeks.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.