Hanwha Aerospace nearing deal to export Chunmoo rocket launchers to Croatia: sources

South Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace is nearing a deal to export its Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) to Croatia, industry sources said Friday.

Hanwha Aerospace has been in final negotiations with Croatia to supply 18 Chunmoo launchers and guided missiles in a deal estimated at 435.2 million euros ($510 million), according to industry sources and Croatian media reports.

If finalized, the deal would make Croatia the fourth European country to acquire the Chunmoo system, following Poland, Estonia and Norway.

The Chunmoo MLRS, developed to counter North Korea's artillery threats, is a South Korean weapons system capable of delivering rapid, precision strikes using various types of rockets and missiles with different ranges.