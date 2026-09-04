Environmental center takes circular economy education on road

The Korea Environmental Education Center said it launched an outreach program on Aug. 25 to teach communities about the principles of the circular economy and resource circulation.

The program, jointly developed by the Korea Environmental Education Center and Novelis Korea, explains how commonly used materials, including plastic, glass bottles, paper cartons and aluminum cans, are collected, processed and recycled.

In particular, the program introduces the “Can-to-Can” aluminum recycling model, which turns used cans into new ones through a closed-loop system. The lessons help participants understand how resources can remain in circulation rather than being discarded after a single use.

Through November, instructors from the center will conduct at least 30 on-site classes at public institutions, lifelong learning centers and civic organizations in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Incheon and Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

The sessions will explain the principles of the circular economy and closed-loop recycling while encouraging participants to adopt resource-saving practices in their daily lives.

The center selected 10 instructors from about 120 applicants during a recruitment drive in July. The instructors underwent theoretical training and teaching evaluations to develop their expertise in resource-circulation education.

The center also distributed teaching materials jointly developed with Novelis Korea to the instructors. The materials will be available free of charge on the center’s website to nonprofit organizations and public institutions interested in offering similar programs.

“Through this program, we hope citizens can easily understand the concepts of the circular economy and closed-loop recycling,” said Ruth Kim, director of the Korea Environmental Education Center.

“We will continue to expand professional environmental education content and opportunities to help citizens put resource-saving practices into action in their daily lives.”