AliExpress doubles Chuseok promotion lineup with more brands

AliExpress, the global e-commerce platform, is running its largest Chuseok promotion to date this month, roughly doubling the number of discounted products from a year earlier ahead of one of Korea's two biggest traditional holidays, the company said. Chuseok, a mid-autumn festival often compared to Thanksgiving, falls on Sept. 25 this year and is typically marked by family gatherings and gift-giving.

The campaign, which began with early promotions Aug. 30, runs through Sept. 23 in a series of themed phases tied to holiday shopping and the start of fall.

It opened with holiday essentials at discounted prices through Sept. 7, followed by category-focused deals from Sept. 8-11. From Sept. 14-20, the platform will highlight outdoor gear, electronics and holiday gift sets under themes built around fall outings and holiday preparation, before closing Sept. 21-23 with discounts from major brands.

AliExpress said this year's event roughly doubles last year's product lineup and, alongside its traditional strength in direct overseas purchases, it has expanded its roster to include about 3,000 global brands, including Ugreen, Roborock and YZ, as well as Korean brands familiar to local shoppers.

Food offerings for holiday table settings include a dedicated promotion with Shinsegae Food featuring products such as Chosun Hotel's whole napa cabbage kimchi, along with pears, apples, dried persimmons, dried corvina and seasonal seafood such as blue crab traditionally given as gifts.

The company said it has also strengthened quality controls to build consumer trust in brand products through its "Brand+" verification system, which requires sellers to submit authenticity guarantees and adds a further certification step through independent, third-party verification agencies.

"We significantly expanded this year's event by more than twofold to help support meaningful holiday preparations for Chuseok, Korea's biggest traditional holiday," an AliExpress official said, adding that the company aims to give shoppers more options to compare and buy both imported and branded products in one place while maintaining strong pricing and authenticity guarantees.

More information on the promotion is available through the AliExpress mobile app and website.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.