Twosome Place to enter US market in October for 'next phase of growth'

Korean coffee chain Twosome Place said Thursday it will enter the U.S. market next month, marking its first move into a major overseas market.

Twosome Place will open its first overseas outlet in Alexandria, Virginia, in October and plans to open more locations in the DMV area, which encompasses Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, the company said in a statement.

The company aims to expand into other major U.S. cities after establishing a presence in the DMV area and become a "major brand" in the United States, drawing on its 25 years of experience in Korea's food and beverage industry.

"The U.S. will be our first stage, and the opening of our first Alexandria store will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Twosome's global journey," Chief Executive Moon Young-ju said.

In the U.S., the company said it will combine its expertise in coffee-and-dessert pairings with Korean flavors and local consumer preferences to offer products and experiences tailored to the U.S. market.

Twosome Place, which launched in 2002, has 1,750 outlets in Korea. It is wholly owned by global investment firm Carlyle Group.