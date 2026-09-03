Ahead of next week’s official rebrand, T’way Air is taking its new identity to the skies with the rollout of its first Boeing 737-8 painted in Trinity Airways’ updated brand colors.

The airline said Thursday that it introduced the aircraft at Gimpo International Airport, where employees and cabin crew wearing Trinity Airways uniforms gathered to mark the occasion.

The aircraft is scheduled to make its first flight under the new brand on Sept. 10, on the Gimpo-Jeju route, as T’way Air begins operating as Trinity Airways.

Trinity Airways’ new corporate identity and brand design are being applied to the Boeing 737-8, which is equipped with CFM International’s LEAP-1B engines and is designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions compared with earlier aircraft in its class.

T’way Air said additional aircraft featuring the new livery will be introduced in stages, while existing aircraft will also be repainted as part of the transition.

During the changeover, aircraft will display the Trinity Airways name to help passengers adjust to the new brand and reduce confusion.

The airline’s flight code, TW, and flight numbers will remain unchanged after the name change, according to an official announcement from the airline.

Trinity Airways will also replace T’way Air branding across its website and app beginning Sept. 10.

T’way Air said it plans to continue introducing next-generation aircraft, including Airbus A330-900neo wide-body jets and Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as it develops its new operating strategy.

A T’way Air official said the introduction of the first aircraft in the new livery shows that preparations for the transition are progressing as planned.

The official said the airline would work to give customers opportunities to experience Trinity Airways across different points of contact beginning with its launch on Thursday.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.