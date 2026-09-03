Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will launch the Galaxy S26 FE in Korea later this week.

The latest budget Galaxy model will go on sale Friday, the tech giant said.

The Galaxy S26 FE features the latest camera capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI), offering a user experience comparable to that of Samsung's flagship smartphones.

The device runs Galaxy AI based on One UI 9, the company's latest operating system.

It supports features such as Now Brief, which understands users' context and provides personalized information, and Now Nudge, which proactively suggests actions based on users' needs.

The phone features My PanCam, which tracks the movements of specific people in videos, and Super Steady with a horizon lock option to help users capture more stable footage.

The Galaxy S26 FE will be available with 256 gigabytes of storage in three colors — Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio.

It is priced at 1.05 million won ($772).