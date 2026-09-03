Nongshim to promote Shin Ramyun at K-culture festivals in 4 Indian cities

Nongshim will introduce Shin Ramyun instant noodles to young Indian consumers at K-culture festivals in four cities this month, the company said, as it expands its outreach beyond product sales into hands-on brand experiences.

The instant noodle maker will run a "Shin Ramyun Bunsik" booth — "bunsik" referring to Korean snack foods — at HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park events starting in mid-September in Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Kochi.

The festival is organized by HYBE, the Korean entertainment agency behind BTS, as part of an audition project it is running in India, and combines K-pop fan activities, creative experiences and brand promotions in one venue.

At each stop, Nongshim will offer free tastings of Shin Ramyun noodles alongside games and giveaways aimed at drawing in young festivalgoers who are already engaged with K-pop and Korean culture. The company said it hopes to convert that cultural interest into direct exposure to Korean food, reinforcing Shin Ramyun's position as a global brand associated with Korea's food culture.

The push follows a first round of HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park events in six cities earlier this year, where Nongshim also ran tastings and saw attendees share the experience on social media.

Nongshim has been building momentum in India this year, including a distribution partnership with Blinkit, the country's leading quick-commerce platform, signed in May. Its exports to India rose about 47 percent in the first half of the year from a year earlier.

"We joined this event to connect the interest in Korean culture built through K-pop with a direct experience of Shin Ramyun, a leading K-food," a Nongshim official said.

"We will keep expanding experiential marketing so local consumers can taste and enjoy Shin Ramyun firsthand, strengthening its brand presence in the Indian market."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.