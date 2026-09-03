LS Electric said it signed a memorandum of understanding with KT Cloud on Wednesday to jointly supply power infrastructure and develop technology for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, as the two firms move to capture a share of Korea's fast-growing AI infrastructure market.

The agreement was signed at LS Yongsan Tower in Seoul, with LS Electric CEO Chae Dae-seok and KT Cloud's chief executive Kim Bong-kyun among senior officials from both companies in attendance.

Under the partnership, the companies will collaborate from the early design stage on power solutions for modular data centers — prefabricated facilities in which standardized server rooms, power systems and cooling modules are built at a factory, then assembled on-site. The approach can cut construction time significantly compared with conventional reinforced-concrete buildings and allows for more flexible expansion, a growing priority as data center operators race to add capacity quickly.

LS Electric will supply core power equipment — including ultra-high-voltage transformers, gas-insulated switchgear and power distribution panels — for KT Cloud's new AI data center projects, with plans to later expand into uninterruptible power supply units and cooling systems.

The deal follows a string of contracts LS Electric has secured with major North American technology firms building hyperscale AI data centers, supplying high-voltage transformers and distribution systems.

"As explosive growth in generative AI drives soaring power demand, stable and efficient high-power infrastructure technology has become the key competitive factor determining a data center's success," an LS Electric official said.

"Through this partnership with KT Cloud, which holds Korea's top-tier cloud and data center capabilities, we will strengthen our readiness for next-generation AI data center technology and solidify our market position."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.