Golfzon said Thursday that it has completed the Korean qualifying rounds for the 2026 Golfzon China Open, finalizing 20 Korean players who will compete in the tournament finals in December.

The global tournament offers a total prize pool of about 4.25 billion won ($3.1 million), with the winner taking home approximately 1.05 billion won. It brings together professional and amateur golfers from Korea, China, other parts of Asia, the Americas and Europe.

The Korean preliminary qualifiers ran from March 10 to May 31, attracting about 20,000 golfers — 4,461 in the Pro Division and 15,523 in the Open Division. Participants played more than 40,000 rounds in total.

About 200 golfers advanced to the Korean main qualifying rounds, held in July and August at Golfzon City Golf China No. 2 in Yanji, China. The qualifiers selected 15 professionals and five amateurs for the finals.

Pro Division A, held from July 20-24, featured players with previous KPGA or KLPGA Tour victories, as well as those ranked in the top 30 in the 2025 first-tier tour money rankings. Kim Hong-taek, Lee Tae-hee, Ji Han-sol, Kim Han-byul and Jeon Jae-han secured the five available spots.

Pro Division B was held in two stages, from July 21-26 and Aug. 21-27. GTOUR standout Lee Seong-hun secured a finals spot after tying for first with Yeom Don-woong and Seo Ha-bin, while WGTOUR standout Hong Hyun-ji finished fourth. Ten players advanced from the division.

In the Open Division, Won Seong-jun finished first, followed by Park Min-ha, Jeong Cheong, Kim Seong-su and Park Se-jung.

Outside Korea, China’s qualifiers featured defending champion Zhao Zixu and Wang Zixuan, who also competes on the KLPGA Tour. In Japan, veteran golfer Sakura Yokomine, a 23-time JLPGA Tour winner, and golf YouTuber Terra-Yuga, who has more than 1 million subscribers, secured spots in the finals.

The four-day finals will be held Dec. 17-20 at Golfzon CITYGOLF China No. 3 in Chengdu, with 170 players competing for the title.

“We are grateful that the Korean qualifying rounds concluded successfully with strong participation from golfers,” said Son Jang-soon, head of Golfzon’s New Business Division. “We hope fans will continue to show their interest and support for the finals in Chengdu.”

CITYGOLF, Golfzon’s urban golf platform, was launched in China in 2024 and currently operates locations in Tianjin and Yanji, with a third location under preparation in Chengdu.

Golfzon America is also preparing to open its first CITYGOLF USA flagship in Nashville, Tennessee. The facility will feature an indoor 18-hole golf course, marking CITYGOLF’s entry into the U.S. market.







