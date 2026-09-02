US Army acquisition chief visits Hanwha Aerospace in Changwon

The U.S. Army’s top acquisition official visited Hanwha Aerospace’s defense production sites in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, Aug. 26 to review the company’s manufacturing capabilities for artillery, rocket systems and other land-based defense platforms.

Brent Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, led the delegation during the visit.

His visit followed Hanwha’s Aug. 18 deal with the U.S. Army to supply six prototype systems for the Mobile Tactical Cannon program, with an option for 12 additional systems.

The delegation toured Hanwha’s K9 production line, where K9MH systems are currently being manufactured, and observed automated processes, including robotic welding, used in the production of the company’s artillery systems.

The delegation also watched mobility demonstrations of the K9MH and K9A1 self-propelled howitzers and a demonstration of the Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher. It also reviewed Hanwha’s broader portfolio of land-based defense systems.

“Hanwha brings proven manufacturing capabilities and global production experience that will strengthen deterrence and support the U.S. industrial base,” said Michael Coulter, CEO of Hanwha Defense USA. “For more than seven decades, the U.S.-Korea alliance has been a cornerstone of peace and security, and defense industrial cooperation is an increasingly important pillar of that alliance.”

Hanwha’s Changwon complex is the main production site for the K9 family of self-propelled howitzers. Its serial production capabilities, developed through programs for Korea, Poland, Australia, Egypt and other allies, are expected to support the company’s efforts to expand production in the United States.

Hanwha is pursuing a phased localization strategy to expand U.S.-based production and support for the K9MH, a version of the K9 tailored for the U.S. Army.

Hanwha Defense USA’s integration and test facility in Opelika, Alabama, serves as the company’s U.S. artillery manufacturing hub. The company said it is evaluating additional phases of localization as production scales up to meet U.S. Army requirements.











