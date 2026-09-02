Aman, one of the world’s most exclusive luxury hospitality brands, is set to enter Korea with a hotel, branded residences and private club in Seoul’s Cheongdam-dong.

Shinsegae Property and Aman said Wednesday they will develop Aman Seoul in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, marking Aman’s first project in Korea.

The development will span about 70,000 square meters, with eight underground levels and 38 floors above ground, and will include a hotel, 49 residences, and retail and cultural spaces.

Shinsegae Property will oversee planning, strategy and development, while Aman will participate in architecture, design and operations.

Aman Seoul is envisioned as an “urban sanctuary,” combining a hotel, branded residences and Aman Club, a private membership community, in one high-end lifestyle complex.

The project will incorporate Korean spatial aesthetics alongside Aman’s design philosophy, with restrained interiors intended to emphasize privacy and harmony between people, nature and space.

Aman will operate the hotel, residences and community facilities under a long-term management arrangement, bringing its hospitality model to Seoul.

The development will include spa and wellness facilities, Aman dining concepts and a private club with a swimming pool, fitness center and lounge for residents and global members.

Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin said Aman Seoul would go beyond hotel development and become a new landmark for Seoul’s high-end lifestyle market.

Vlad Doronin, chairman of Aman Group, said Seoul’s mix of culture, design, technology and wellness had made it a global lifestyle center and that Aman Seoul would create a new base for its brand in the city.

The project is part of broader cooperation between Chung and Doronin, who agreed in July to establish a joint venture between Shinsegae Group and OKO Group for hospitality development involving Aman Group.

Aman Seoul will join Aman’s urban properties in Tokyo and New York and projects under development in Beverly Hills, Miami Beach, Dubai and Singapore.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.