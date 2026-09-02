Korea Airports Corp. names new CEO

Kim Won-joon, former chief of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, took office as the 14th president and CEO of Korea Airports Corp. (KAC) on Wednesday, filling the state-run airport operator's two-year leadership vacuum.

He pledged to put airport safety and public trust at the center of his management strategy.

Kim is scheduled to visit Muan International Airport immediately after his inauguration to pay tribute to victims of a disastrous Jeju Air crash in December 2024, which left 179 people dead.

He will inspect the site of the disaster and a facility storing victims’ belongings. He is expected to prioritize support for bereaved families and the handling of remaining issues surrounding the crash.

At his inauguration ceremony, Kim said he would reassess long-standing practices and overhaul the company’s management system to ensure sustainable growth.

He pointed to the challenges facing the airport operator, including a prolonged leadership vacuum, limited room for further growth in domestic air travel, a stagnant revenue structure and mounting financial pressures.

Kim said safety would be the corporation's “absolute standard,” promising to establish a prevention-focused system that identifies and eliminates potential risks before they lead to accidents.

He also pledged to strengthen KAC’s financial structure by reviewing its revenue-generating and cost management systems. The company will also expand commercial facilities in line with changing passenger consumption patterns.

Kim said KAC would generate 1 trillion won ($729 million) in annual revenue and achieve an earnings rebound by developing tourism products linked to specialized regional content.

The new CEO also vowed to turn KAC into an intelligent airport operator by integrating artificial intelligence and robotics into airport operations, building on smart technologies the company has developed, including its airport construction information modeling system.

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He also called for a performance- and competency-based personnel management system and stronger communication across generations and job categories to create a dynamic, unified corporate culture.

“What KAC needs now is bold innovation to create a new path for growth while making safety our top priority,” Kim said. “We will make a fresh leap forward as a public enterprise trusted by the people and a driving force behind the growth of Korea’s aviation industry.”