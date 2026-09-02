Kia's US sales hit record high in August; Hyundai sales decline
Summary
Kia Corp. posted record monthly U.S. sales in August, while Hyundai Motor Co. reported a decline, the Hyundai Motor Group affiliates said Wednesday. Kia America sold 83,793 vehicles, up 1 percent on-year, and its January-August sales rose 3 percent to 590,377 units. Hyundai Motor America sold 86,977 vehicles, down 2 percent, even as its hybrid sales jumped 33 percent to a record for August.
Key Facts
- Kia's Sportage SUV was its bestselling model in August, with 18,723 units sold.
- Hyundai's hybrid sales set an August record after rising 33 percent from a year earlier.
- Hyundai's Palisade SUV sales fell 18 percent on-year to 12,729 units, while Tucson sales increased 18 percent and Santa Fe sales rose 5 percent.
Kia Corp. posted record monthly sales in the United States in August, while Hyundai Motor Co. reported a decline in numbers, the Hyundai Motor Group affiliates said Wednesday.
Kia America sold 83,793 vehicles last month, up 1 percent from a year earlier and marking its highest-ever monthly sales.
Cumulative sales in the first eight months of the year rose 3 percent on-year to 590,377 units, also setting a record for the January-August period.
The Sportage SUV was Kia's bestselling model, with 18,723 units sold.
Hyundai Motor America, on the other hand, saw its U.S. sales decline 2 percent on-year to 86,977 units in August, despite continued strength in hybrid vehicles.
Hyundai's hybrid sales jumped 33 percent from a year earlier, setting a record for the month of August.
Among major models, sales of the Palisade SUV fell 18 percent on-year to 12,729 units, while the Ioniq electric vehicle lineup also posted weaker sales.
In contrast, sales of the Tucson and Santa Fe SUVs increased 18 percent and 5 percent on-year over the period, respectively.
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