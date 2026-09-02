Huawei takes Korean, Japanese students inside real-world tech

For 14 university students from Korea and Japan, eight days in China offered something that classrooms rarely can: a close look at how emerging technologies move from theory to the real world.

Huawei Korea said Wednesday that its Seeds for the Future 2026 program, held Aug. 23-30 in Dongguan and Shenzhen in China, brought together nine Korean students and five Japanese students for training and field activities focused on information and communications technology.

The Korean participants came from Ajou University, Hanyang University and Yonsei University, while the Japanese participants were selected from the University of Tokyo, Waseda University and Keio University.

Students completed courses covering artificial intelligence, 5G and digital power technologies, as well as cloud computing, while visiting Huawei research and development facilities and technology exhibition spaces.

The field visits gave participants an opportunity to see how technologies discussed in class are deployed in equipment and systems and to ask researchers about their development and commercialization.

The program also included visits to local high-tech companies, where students examined technology commercialization and industrial ecosystems.

Students from Korea and Japan were placed on mixed teams for roundtable discussions on global technology issues, exchanging views shaped by their academic backgrounds and national perspectives.

The program also included visits to local universities and cultural activities designed to broaden participants’ experience of international cooperation.

Kim Jong-hoon, a student at Ajou University, said the program helped him understand why 5G technology would be important in the future and Huawei’s role in the field.

Jeon Hyun-ji, a student at Yonsei University, said working with students who shared strong enthusiasm for their fields showed her how differently people could view the same technology.

Kim Ji-hoon, a professor at Hanyang University, said the program gave students opportunities to experience global technology sites and work with peers from another country.

Seeds for the Future began in Thailand in 2008 and has since involved more than 19,800 students across 143 countries and regions, with Huawei working with more than 500 universities and educational institutions worldwide.

Huawei Korea said it has worked with Korean universities for more than a decade through programs including Huawei ICT Academy, Huawei ICT Competition and Seeds for the Future, with about 7,000 Korean participants to date.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.