CJ OliveNetworks teams up with Npay to integrate CJ ONE into daily payments

For millions of CJ ONE members, earning and spending loyalty points is about to become easier, as a new partnership will turn it into something that happens alongside everyday payments.

CJ OliveNetworks, which operates CJ ONE, said Wednesday that it has partnered with Npay to integrate its membership service with Naver’s payment platform.

CJ ONE members can add their membership through the “Membership” section of the Npay app or website, then earn and use points at participating offline merchants after completing the consent and identification process.

The partnership connects CJ ONE’s 32 million members with Npay, which has more than 34 million users, expanding access to membership benefits through a widely used payment platform.

Points can be earned and redeemed at CJ brands including Olive Young, Tous les Jours and CGV, as well as partner brands such as Emart24 and Ground Seesaw.

The move comes as mobile payments have become routine and consumers increasingly expect loyalty benefits to follow them through checkout rather than requiring a separate membership process.

Npay combines online and offline payments with reservations, ordering and a points ecosystem, giving CJ ONE another route to reach customers as it expands its payment integrations.

The companies said customers can register CJ ONE in advance through Npay, allowing them to use membership points more quickly at participating stores.

A CJ ONE official said the partnership was designed to give members a seamless experience across different payment environments. The official added that CJ ONE would continue expanding payment-platform integrations while developing customer experiences and benefits tailored to its membership base.

CJ OliveNetworks said the partnership is part of its broader effort to strengthen CJ ONE’s position as a lifestyle membership service by expanding both payment access and partnerships.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.