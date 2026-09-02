Alteogen signs deal with Novartis worth up to $3.2 bil. for subcutaneous formulations
Summary
Korean biotechnology company Alteogen Inc. signed an option and licensing agreement with Novartis AG on Wednesday worth up to 4.4 trillion won for subcutaneous formulations using its ALT-B4 technology. Novartis will have exclusive rights, through multiple options, to develop and commercialize SC formulations for multiple products. Alteogen also said it will receive royalties on net sales after commercialization. The deal is its fourth ALT-B4 licensing agreement with a global pharmaceutical company this year.
Key Facts
- The agreement is worth up to 4.4 trillion won, or $3.2 billion, if all development and commercialization milestones are met.
- Novartis will have exclusive rights, through multiple options, to develop and commercialize subcutaneous formulations for multiple products using ALT-B4.
- Alteogen said ALT-B4 is a recombinant human hyaluronidase developed with its Hybrozyme platform technology.
- The company said ALT-B4 temporarily breaks down hyaluronic acid, which helps biologic drugs that are usually administered intravenously be converted into subcutaneous formulations.
- Alteogen said the Novartis deal is its fourth ALT-B4 licensing agreement with a global pharmaceutical company this year.
Korean biotechnology company Alteogen Inc. said Wednesday that it signed an option and licensing agreement with Novartis AG worth up to 4.4 trillion won ($3.2 billion) to develop and commercialize subcutaneous (SC) formulations using its ALT-B4 technology.
Under the agreement, the Swiss pharmaceutical company will have exclusive rights, through multiple options, to develop and commercialize SC formulations for multiple products using ALT-B4, Alteogen said in a press release.
In addition to up to 4.4 trillion won available if all development and commercialization milestones are met, the company will also receive royalties on net sales after commercialization, it said.
ALT-B4 is a recombinant human hyaluronidase developed using Alteogen's Hybrozyme platform technology. It enables biologic drugs administered intravenously (IV) to be converted into SC formulations, the company said.
The deal marks Alteogen's fourth ALT-B4 licensing agreement with a global pharmaceutical company this year.
ALT-B4 temporarily breaks down hyaluronic acid, a key component of the extracellular matrix, to help drugs administered with it to spread and be more easily absorbed by the body.
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