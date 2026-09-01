Samsung SDS puts AI results at center of Real Summit 2026

Samsung SDS will bring OpenAI, Anthropic and major Korean companies together in Seoul next week for Real Summit 2026, with a focus on turning artificial intelligence (AI) adoption into measurable business results.

The enterprise AI transformation conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 at Coex Convention and Exhibition Center under the theme “The Future of Successful AX Innovation Completed With Samsung SDS AI Full Stack.”

Samsung SDS said the event will outline strategies for companies seeking to redesign their operations and businesses around AI, rather than simply adding AI tools to existing workflows.

Lee June-hee, chief executive of Samsung SDS, will deliver a keynote speech.

Lee will discuss the direction of AI transformation and key factors for successful implementation, while OpenAI and Anthropic will address developments in global AI technology and strategies for corporate adoption, Samsung SDS said.

Executives from GS Caltex, Dongwon Group and VESSLAI will also share examples of AI-driven business innovation developed with Samsung SDS.

The afternoon program will feature 59 sessions across 10 themes covering areas including AI transformation strategy and implementation, manufacturing, retail and services, logistics, public services, defense and finance.

Major domestic and international technology partners, including Google Cloud, Dell Technologies, Walden Robotics, FuriosaAI and Tatum Security, will participate in sessions focused on emerging AI technologies and their use in businesses.

Samsung SDS is also expanding hands-on programs, allowing participants to build AI agents with FabriX and create and deploy cloud resources through Samsung Cloud Platform.

The company will unveil Cowork, a new feature of its Brity Works workplace collaboration solution, and offer visitors a chance to try it themselves.

More than 40 exhibition booths will showcase enterprise AI solutions from Samsung SDS and its partners, according to the company.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.