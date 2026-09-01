Pernod Ricard Korea launches 'Split Drinks' campaign promoting water with cocktails

Pernod Ricard Korea, the Korean unit of the French spirits group, said Tuesday it is launching its global responsible-drinking campaign called "Split Drinks" in Korea for the first time.

The campaign builds on Pernod Ricard's long-running Drink More Water initiative, encouraging drinkers to pair cocktails with water at bars. Its centerpiece is a glass with a dual-chamber design, split into two sections — one for a cocktail, the other for water — allowing drinkers to sip both together to help pace their alcohol consumption while still enjoying a premium cocktail experience.

The company is producing content for the campaign with Time Out Asia, a lifestyle magazine, and three Seoul bars recognized on the Asia's 50 Best Bars list: Zest, Bar Cham and Gong Gan. Each bar will create cocktails using Pernod Ricard brands, served in the dual-chamber glasses. The content will appear on Time Out Asia's digital channels, the bars' Instagram accounts and Pernod Ricard Korea's LinkedIn page. Later this year, major bars in Seoul will run programs letting customers try the Split Drinks format in person.

"If Drink More Water focused on raising awareness of responsible drinking, Split Drinks extends that message into a premium bar experience," said a Pernod Ricard Korea executive who oversees legal affairs, corporate relations and communications.

"By pairing cocktails with water, we wanted to offer consumers a natural, positive way to practice responsible drinking. We will keep working to spread a culture of responsible drinking wherever we connect with consumers."

Pernod Ricard Korea has run responsible-drinking campaigns since 2020. As of the first half of 2026, the company said its cumulative campaign reach in Korea stood at about 123.46 million. In a 2025 survey, 64 percent of adult respondents in their 20s through 50s said they were aware of responsible-drinking messaging, the company said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.