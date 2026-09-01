LG Uplus taps Arize AI to monitor AI performance

LG Uplus is teaming up with Arize AI to build a system for monitoring artificial intelligence (AI) agents, focusing on performance, response quality and safety as businesses put AI to work in more of their operations.

LG Uplus said Tuesday it signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Arize AI, a global AI operations management company, to collaborate on technologies that evaluate AI agents, analyze errors and identify potential risks.

The partnership will focus on measuring agent performance and response quality while developing tools to manage problems that emerge during operation.

The companies also plan to jointly examine Korean-language and voice-based AI evaluation technologies and develop safeguards designed to prevent inaccurate or inappropriate responses.

They will also explore potential business opportunities in Korea’s business-to-business market, LG Uplus said.

The agreement was signed at LG Uplus headquarters in Magok, Seoul, with Lee Sang-yeob, the company’s chief technology officer, and Patrick Kelly, Arize AI’s head of Asia-Pacific, among those in attendance.

Arize AI provides technology for measuring the performance of generative AI and AI agents and analyzing errors, serving customers across industries including telecommunications, finance, manufacturing and retail, according to LG Uplus.

Lee said reliability and operational stability are becoming as important as performance as AI becomes more deeply embedded in corporate workplaces.

“We will strengthen our AI operations management capabilities with Arize AI and provide AI services that customers can trust,” Lee said.

Kelly said the partnership would help the companies develop examples of AI operations innovation in Korea and support a safer, more trustworthy AI service environment.

LG Uplus said it will use the partnership to strengthen its AI operations management capabilities and continue exploring ways to improve AI services for corporate customers.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.