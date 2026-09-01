Jung Kwan Jang, Korea Ginseng Corp.’s global health food brand, ranked first worldwide in the retail market for ginseng and red ginseng products and herbal dietary supplements for 12 consecutive years from 2014 to 2025, according to global market research firm Euromonitor International.

Euromonitor International’s 2025 report showed that Jung Kwan Jang held a 44.3 percent share of the global retail market for ginseng and red ginseng products in 2024 by sales. The brand has ranked first every year since Euromonitor began tracking the market in 2014. Its market share increased 3.9 percentage points from 40.4 percent in 2020.

Jung Kwan Jang also ranked at the top of the broader herbal dietary supplements market, with a 3.5 percent share.

The Korean Ginseng Corporation (KGC), which owns Jung Kwang Jang, exports its products to more than 40 countries, building on its 127-year history in the red ginseng business. Its major brands include Red Ginseng Extract, Hwa-Ae-Rak, Everytime and CheonNok. The company has recently expanded its portfolio beyond ginseng, adding products featuring ingredients such as agarwood and mushrooms.

Its flagship product, Red Ginseng Everytime, has generated more than 1.7 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in cumulative sales since its launch in 2012, with annual sales exceeding 100 billion won.

The company is also expanding its overseas distribution network. In 2024, Jung Kwan Jang became the only Korean functional food brand to enter Sprouts Farmers Market in the U.S. Its products are also sold at Costco and through Amazon.

KGC recently participated in KCON 2026 in Los Angeles as part of efforts to promote Korean ginseng products to global consumers.

“Euromonitor’s research once again demonstrates Jung Kwan Jang’s quality and competitiveness in global markets,” a KGC official said. “We will continue to strengthen our differentiated quality and grow into a global health food company loved by consumers around the world.”