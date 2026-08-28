Samsung will donate 3 billion won ($2.2 million) to help residents and communities in parts of North and South Gyeongsang provinces recover from damage caused by torrential rainfall this summer, the company said Friday.

Nine Samsung affiliates, including Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T and Samsung Life Insurance, are participating in the effort.

Samsung Heavy Industries, which also sustained some damage from the flooding, is also taking part in the relief effort, the conglomerate said.

The donation will support recovery efforts in Geoje and Tongyeong in South Gyeongsang Province and Andong and Uiseong in North Gyeongsang Province, among other affected areas.

Samsung will also provide 1,000 emergency relief kits and 300 disaster relief shelters through the Korean Red Cross.

The kits contain basic necessities including blankets, clothing, towels and toiletries, while the shelters provide temporary accommodation for people displaced by disasters.

Samsung has donated annually to the Korean Red Cross since 2005 to help equip disaster response and emergency relief efforts, the company said.

Samsung Card will also offer financial assistance to customers affected by the heavy rains.

Eligible customers will be allowed to defer credit card payments billed from August through October for up to six months and split scheduled payments into interest-free installments for up to six months.

The company will also reduce card loan interest rates by up to 30 percent for affected customers and extend the maturity of long-term card loans due by the end of October.

Samsung has contributed more than 130 billion won to disaster relief efforts in Korea since 1995, including 3 billion won after widespread heavy rains in July 2025 and another 3 billion won following wildfires in March 2025.

The company also donated electronics worth $1 million after major wildfires in Los Angeles in 2025 and provided $3 million in relief funds and supplies after the 2023 earthquake in Turkey.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.