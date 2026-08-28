Nongshim is betting that a bowl of spicy noodles can speak the language of gamers as the Korean food company brings Shin Ramyun to Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany, this week.

The company is participating in the world's largest video game event, which runs through Sunday, with an immersive booth in Hall 8 built around a Shin Ramyun factory.

Visitors can become virtual factory employees and take part in four games, including “Pumping Game” and “Topping Ball,” earning points that can be exchanged for Shin Ramyun merchandise and “KPop Demon Hunters” collaboration goods.

Nongshim is also the sole sponsor of Gamescom beach this year, transforming the outdoor rest area under the theme “TASTE SHIN.”

The space features a Shin Ramyun Toomba tasting area, a photo zone and a lounge where visitors can sample the product and take a break from the exhibition.

Nongshim said it is using the event to broaden Shin Ramyun’s appeal beyond food and strengthen its position as a global lifestyle brand.

The company is pairing its “Spicy Happiness in Noodles” slogan with gaming to create new experiences for younger consumers around the world.

Kim Hyung-seok, head of Nongshim Europe, presented Shin Ramyun’s global growth story and future vision to executives from global companies on Thursday.

Kim said Shin Ramyun, which has been available in Korea for 40 years, has grown into a brand loved around the world.

He said Nongshim would add new forms of entertainment and cultural experiences to Shin Ramyun as it seeks to make the Korean comfort food a favorite around the world.

The company said its participation in Gamescom will help expand its connections with European consumers and strengthen experiential business-to-consumer marketing targeting millennials and Gen Z.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.