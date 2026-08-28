NCT contributes to Seoul Fashion Week with costumes, runway music

K-pop boy band NCT is bringing both their costumes and music to Seoul Fashion Week 2027 SS runways.

The band’s involvement is a highlight of the weeklong event aimed at promoting Korean designer brands to global buyers and consumers, hosted by the city government.

Along with band-related events at Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, there will also be a series of programs held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) and in the trendy Seongsu neighborhood, including trade shows, food and beauty exhibitions and a special showroom for Berlin-based brands.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut, NCT will help celebrate the finale on Sept. 6 with a “curated runway,” according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Costumes worn by the artists over the past decade as part of shows, along with personal articles, will be centerpieces of the runway, with models putting on a choreographed performance using some of the band's best-loved music.

City officials said the NCT-themed runway show will “combine fashion, music and entertainment" in a rare experiment for the fashion industry.

Lotte World Tower will also host an exhibition of costumes worn by NCT and its project units — NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV and NCT WISH — from Sept. 4 to 6. On the last day of the exhibition, NCT Flea Market will put 3,000 costumes worn by the artists up for sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with all profits to be donated to public initiatives and businesses related to women, youth and culture.

Fashion Week will combine business and cultural programs across several major venues. SFW x K Lifestyle Street at DDP will feature 18 Korean brands spanning fashion, food, beauty and wellness, showcasing contemporary Korean lifestyle trends to global visitors.

From Sept. 2 to 4, the event’s main trade show will connect 100 Korean fashion brands with major retailers in Asia and Europe, including France's Printemps and Samaritaine, Japan's United Arrows, Club21 in Singapore and HBX in Hong Kong.

Thirty-one Korean fashion designers will participate in fashion shows and presentations at DDP and Lotte World Mall in Jamsil.

In Seongsu, from Sept. 1 to 2, Berlin Showroom will introduce 12 German fashion brands to the public including SF1OG, PLNGNS, and Ante Berlin, as the city seeks to strengthen bilateral trade.

Lee Nam-chae, head of the city government’s beauty and fashion industry division, said fashion week “has diversified its programs to include not only runways but also pop-ups, exhibitions and K-culture content, allowing people to experience fashion firsthand.”