POSCO extends helping hand through global student volunteer program

POSCO has been expanding its volunteer activities at home and abroad since launching its university student volunteer group, Beyond, in 2007. Over the past 19 years, the program has produced more than 1,500 volunteers who have worked to improve living conditions for vulnerable communities and address social issues.

Beyond is POSCO’s flagship social contribution program, aimed at creating sustainable value rather than one-off volunteerism. Participants lead the planning and execution of community projects, including construction work, youth education and environmental campaigns, so that they become more proactive in executing the sharing value.

According to local media reports, the 19th POSCO Beyond team carried out educational support and cultural exchange activities at two elementary schools in Vietnam's Phu My region from Aug. 14-18.

More than 60 volunteers participated in the program, which also included improvements to school facilities and the provision of equipment.

The 19th Beyond group, recruited in April, has focused its volunteer work on programs incorporating science, technology and engineering. Activities include hands-on learning with engineering kits, making traditional Korean cultural goods, mural painting, tile work and other various activities.

The volunteers also developed their own engineering kits for use in educational programs, giving students hands-on experience to build their problem-solving skills. Examples include walking robot models and model cars equipped with sensors that automatically stops when it detects an obstacle.

“The moments when the children were absorbed in the engineering kits and communicated with us in both Korean and Vietnamese will stay with me for a long time,” Choi Ye-seo, a member of the 19th Beyond group, was quoted as saying in an Instagram post by POSCO Beyond.

“While painting murals and planting trees, I learned that volunteering is about creating change together through even small contributions, and sharing our hearts and values with one another.”

The 18th Beyond team, which wrapped up its activities earlier this year, carried out a range of programs over about eight months after launching in June last year.

Their activities included classes on using generative artificial intelligence (AI), maker education, education for children in domestic regions, projects addressing local social issues and an overseas volunteer program in Cilegon, Indonesia.

The 18th team traveled to Cilegon in January for an eight-day program. There, they held science education sessions for local students using engineering kits, which include electric vehicle models and solar-powered mood lamps, while also taking part in volunteer and cultural exchange activities.

POSCO said it plans to continue recruiting university students nationwide for Beyond each year, nurturing volunteers who can contribute to solving social issues around the world. Records of each group’s activities are available on the program’s official website (www.poscobeyond.or.kr) and Instagram account (@posco_beyond).