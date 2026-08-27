LG Uplus leads digital customer experience ranking for 3rd straight year

LG Uplus is betting that artificial intelligence can make the ordinary business of managing a mobile account feel less like customer service and more like a daily digital routine.

The company said Thursday that it ranked No. 1 in the mobile telecommunications category of the 2026 Digital Customer Experience Index, administered by the Korean Standards Association, marking its third consecutive win.

LG Uplus has held the top position since the mobile telecommunications category was introduced in 2024.

At the center of the company’s strategy is U+one, its integrated customer app, which has expanded beyond billing and customer support to include digital content and membership benefits.

Users can check and pay bills, change plans, sign up for roaming services and use membership benefits directly through the app.

LG Uplus has also expanded tools for managing family mobile services, allowing customers to check and pay bills for children, manage contract discounts and report a lost phone.

The company plans to add a feature for managing elderly parents’ mobile bills based on customer feedback.

The app’s “Plus” service has also broadened the ways customers use U+one, adding content and benefits to what was once primarily a customer-service platform.

Artificial intelligence is becoming a larger part of that experience, with LG Uplus upgrading its AI search function and using chatbots, callbots and AI-assisted responses to inquiries.

The company plans to turn AI search into an agent-based service in the second half of this year, allowing customers to complete tasks such as checking and paying bills rather than simply receiving information.

It also plans to expand membership movie-ticket reservations and personalized content within U+one.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.