LG Innotek has begun supplying automotive camera modules to Amazon-backed autonomous vehicle company Zoox for its purpose-built robotaxis, the Korean electronics parts maker said Thursday.

The agreement expands the companies’ multiyear partnership and strengthens LG Innotek’s role as a key perception hardware supplier for Zoox.

LG Innotek’s high-resolution automotive cameras are being integrated into Zoox’s sensor suite to provide overlapping fields of view and 360-degree coverage for autonomous driving. The modules leverage the Korean company’s optical design technology, developed through its extensive experience in smartphone camera modules.

Designed to withstand prolonged exposure to harsh weather, the waterproof camera modules deliver reliable sensing and consistent performance under extreme environmental conditions, LG Innotek said.

Each Zoox robotaxi is equipped with more than twice as many cameras as a conventional vehicle. The LG Innotek cameras offer five different fields of view depending on their mounting positions, enabling omnidirectional sensing of the vehicle’s surroundings.

Zoox opened its first robotaxi production facility in Hayward, California, last year to manufacture the vehicles at scale. It also launched a fully driverless ride-hailing service in Las Vegas, becoming the first company to offer such a service using purpose-built robotaxis, according to the company.

LG Innotek is also expected to begin producing camera modules for Tesla’s autonomous Cybercab robotaxi later this year, further expanding its presence in the growing autonomous vehicle market.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company plans to eventually produce about 2 million Cybercab vehicles annually.