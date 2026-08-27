KT said Thursday it is taking part in TechSauce Global Summit 2026, a major Southeast Asian technology conference, alongside 12 partner small and mid-sized enterprises, running from Tuesday to Thursday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

TechSauce Global Summit is billed as a leading technology conference in Southeast Asia. This year's edition includes sessions on artificial intelligence (AI) transformation, fintech and food tech, along with an exhibition featuring more than 300 companies.

The 12 companies joining KT were selected mainly from partner firms aiming to expand into Southeast Asian markets, KT said.

They include Marucis, which makes IPTV set-top box technology; The Pinkfong Company, the entertainment firm behind "Baby Shark" known for film and animation content; Mokkoji, a 3D animation studio; B PRO Company, which analyzes football videos; Daim Technology, which offers physical AI-based autonomous manufacturing solutions; Allganize Korea, a large-language-model solution provider; Deeping Source, which optimizes AI-based space operations; XL8, an AI translation and interpretation company; TrashBusters, which rents and washes reusable containers; Peach AI, which measures advertising media performance; Pebo, a voice-based AI transformation solutions provider; and GrayLab, an AI security agent company.

Among them, Allganize Korea is reviewing a partnership with KT to jointly enter overseas markets, while XL8 is exploring an entry into Southeast Asia based on its own AI translation solution, and plans to discuss potential partnerships with local companies during the event, according to KT.

KT said it reviewed roughly 300 exhibiting companies in the local market in advance and arranged customized meetups with those seen as strong potential partners for its portfolio companies, in addition to offering related consulting.

The company also arranged one-on-one meetings between the participating firms and local venture capital investors to support fundraising and market entry. Participants will also have opportunities to network with local companies and Thai government agencies.

The event is part of a shared-growth program for KT's partner companies under the slogan "BLOOM, Together." KT runs a range of programs to strengthen the competitiveness and sustainable growth of its partners, including small and mid-sized enterprises, such as a mutual growth fund and cash payment support, as well as public-private technology commercialization and joint research and development support programs.

An executive at KT's supply chain management office said the company is supporting participating firms' exhibition presence and investor pitches to help them find new business opportunities and strengthen their global competitiveness in Southeast Asia, adding that KT would continue to support promising small and mid-sized partners' overseas expansion and growth to build a sustainable, mutually beneficial ecosystem.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.