In the hyper-competitive market for zero-calorie beverages, companies have long sought the elusive formula that turns casual drinkers into brand devotees. Dong-A Otsuka, one of Korea’s prominent beverage manufacturers, appears to have found it in the rising trajectories of a young K-pop group.

Dong-A Otsuka said Monday that sales of Narangd Cider Zero, its flagship zero-calorie carbonated soft drink, jumped 48 percent over a one-month period after the company appointed the rising K-pop quintet RESCENE as brand ambassadors.

The increase — tracked from July 21 through Aug. 21 compared to the same period last year — was measured across major online retailers, Dong-A Otsuka’s direct-to-consumer digital storefront and ubiquitous convenience stores across Korea.

Marketing experts point to the alignment of image and audience. RESCENE, a five-member act that debuted in early 2024, has rapidly cultivated a devoted following with a brand persona centered on authenticity and unvarnished appeal. That image appears to have resonated with health-conscious younger consumers who dominate the zero-sugar soda segment.

Corporate digital metrics reflect the group’s cultural reach. Advertisements and promotional video clips featuring RESCENE on Dong-A Otsuka’s official YouTube channel have logged over 18 million cumulative views since the campaign’s launch.

“Consumer interest in Narangd Cider has expanded significantly since bringing RESCENE on board,” said Jang Kyung-jin, a brand manager for the beverage line.

The company plans to capitalize on the momentum in September by rolling out limited-edition packaging and exclusive photo card promotions, a staple marketing strategy designed to engage corporate brand loyalists and music fans alike.

The partnership has also extended into local community outreach. Following recent heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding in the southern coastal region of Geoje, RESCENE donated 16,200 cans of Narangd Cider to support relief workers and affected residents.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.