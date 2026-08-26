U.K.-Korea business ties are moving beyond traditional trade and investment toward deeper cooperation in advanced technologies, from artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing to semiconductors, batteries and biotechnology, according to the Korea head of business consultancy Intralink.

Kim Na-rai, managing director of Intralink Korea, said the complementary strengths of the two countries could create new opportunities as Korean companies increasingly seek cutting-edge technologies and partnerships overseas.

“The biggest opportunity lies in how fast Korean conglomerates are seeking external technologies and fresh ideas,” Kim said in a recent written interview with The Korea Times.

The U.K.-headquartered consultancy firm, which has operated in Korea since 2009, helps overseas tech companies enter the domestic market through local business development and partnerships.

The company won the U.K.-Korea Trade Award at the British Chamber of Commerce in Korea’s (BCCK) 2026 Business Awards in June for helping British tech companies navigate the Korean market and secure deals worth millions of pounds.

Intralink Korea organized four U.K. trade missions to Korea last year, arranging more than 200 business-to-business meetings with major companies including Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group, POSCO and Hanwha Aerospace.

“While Korean firms move fast and have the capital to scale, they need specialized, cutting-edge technologies,” she said. “That’s where British tech startups and research hubs have a huge edge.”

However, she added that the challenge for British companies is turning initial meetings and high-level agreements into commercial deals.

“Korea’s business culture is fast-paced, pragmatic and heavily relationship-driven. Many U.K. companies expect deal timelines to move as they do in Europe, or they rely on high-level agreements that don't translate into real business,” she said. “Building true credibility without a dedicated team on the ground can be a massive hurdle.”

The opportunity also runs in the other direction, with Korean companies looking to Britain not only as an export market but as a partner in research and technology development.

“Overseas expansion is no longer just about traditional exports or finding new buyers,” she said. “Today, it’s about joining global innovation networks and co-developing solutions.”

She said the two countries’ complementary strengths — Britain’s research and deep-tech capabilities and Korea’s manufacturing expertise and ability to commercialize technologies at scale — could create opportunities in areas such as batteries, advanced materials, industrial AI and life sciences.

Intralink Korea’s work with U.K. fuel-cell tech company Ceres illustrates the longer-term model. The consultancy identified an opportunity with Doosan Fuel Cell and helped Ceres build a relationship with the Korean energy giant for over six years.

The effort eventually led to a series of technology licensing deals worth 43 million pounds ($58.6 million) and a manufacturing plant in Saemangeum, a reclaimed area in North Jeolla Province, which began production in 2025.

“Success didn’t come from one lucky meeting — it came from years of patience and commitment on the ground,” Kim said.

Looking ahead, Kim said deeper cooperation will be needed as companies address energy transition, supply chain resilience and health care innovation challenges that cannot be solved by one market alone.

“Great technology alone doesn't change the world. It needs the right partners, market understanding and clear commercial pathways to make an impact,” she said.

“Intralink will continue to be the bridge connecting these tech ecosystems. Our job isn't just to open doors — it's to help organizations across both nations discover strategic opportunities they couldn't have unlocked on their own.”