Hyundai Mobis showcases AI, robotics-based manufacturing technology with suppliers

Hyundai Mobis, an auto parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said Thursday it hosted its second annual manufacturing technology exhibition, "M-Sphere 2026," to strengthen its smart factory capabilities and expand its partnership with suppliers on next-generation production technology.

The two-day event, held under the theme "Beyond Challenge, Into Reality," ran Wednesday and Thursday at the Quantum Center near the company's research institute in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, drawing about 1,000 industry officials including first- and second-tier suppliers, the company said.

Hyundai Mobis unveiled more than 40 manufacturing technologies developed jointly with partner companies, organized around three themes: intelligent automation, AI-based digital twins and component-level process technologies. The company said the technologies are already being applied at its production sites.

Among the intelligent automation technologies was a transport robot system using 3D vision, piloted at Hyundai Mobis' chassis module plant in Ulsan. The robot locates and picks up parts needed to assemble chassis modules, then uses a camera to recognize its route and carry components weighing up to 20 kilograms to the assembly line, reducing safety risks and improving parts-supply accuracy.

In the digital twin category, the company demonstrated a robot-teaching solution based on physical AI, simulating an airbag manufacturing line to train a robotic arm and gripper in a virtual environment that mirrors the real production line. The company said the technology can retrain robots within two to four hours.

The company also highlighted an automated process for attaching temperature sensors to battery modules — a task previously done by hand — using precision-recognition control and deep learning to identify and complete connector attachment points.

An executive overseeing production development at Hyundai Mobis said the company will continue applying AI- and digital-twin-based technologies at its production sites and share its know-how with suppliers to build a smarter manufacturing ecosystem across the mobility industry.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.