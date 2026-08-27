Google fuels Korea's AI surge with expanded training

Korea’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more sophisticated than the global average, with AI skills emerging as a key factor in hiring and workplace productivity, according to a report cited by Google Korea.

The average level of AI use in Korea is 1.7 times more sophisticated than the global average, according to a report by global consulting firm Public First titled “Driving Growth and Innovation in Korea with AI,” Google Korea said Thursday.

Forty percent of surveyed workers said companies prioritize applicants with AI skills when hiring, while 35 percent identified the ability to use AI-powered tools as the most essential skill for workers.

Adaptability and a willingness to learn new technologies followed at 21 percent, while communication and interpersonal skills accounted for 12 percent.

The report also found that workers who received AI training and moved from basic to more advanced prompting techniques saved three times as much work time as those who relied on basic prompting.

AI training was associated with annual productivity gains of between 2.3 million won and 4.7 million won per worker, according to the report.

Eighty-two percent of workers surveyed said AI skills would become an important or essential part of their jobs within five years, while 68 percent of full-time workers said greater automation of routine tasks could improve job satisfaction.

Interest in AI education is also widespread, with 74 percent of Koreans surveyed expressing interest in AI skills training.

Among parents, 85 percent said teaching their children to use AI safely and effectively was at least as important as learning core subjects such as math and English.

Google is seeking to meet that demand through “AI Ollim,” its social impact and talent development program, which offers training ranging from introductory AI lessons to more advanced instruction for young people, developers and businesses.

Google Korea introduced the program as part of a broader effort to expand practical AI skills, including through the Google AI Professional Certificate, which was launched in partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labor this year.

A Google representative said the company would continue supporting future talent through AI Ollim and help people develop practical AI skills that can be applied across fields.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.





