The next chapter of Everland’s signature horror franchise is already driving massive online buzz, with teasers for "Blood City Zero: Hell Gate" topping 1 million combined views just three days after its launch.

Samsung C&T Resort Group, which operates the theme park, said Thursday that teaser photos and videos across its official social channels had officially crossed the 1 million-view threshold.

The campaign kicked off Monday with a trailer showcasing iconic zombie characters from past "Blood City" seasons, followed by a second clip on Tuesday depicting an everyday woman transforming into a zombie right outside the attraction's gates.

Ending with the dramatic title "HELL GATE," the teaser offers a chilling preview of the darker world Everland plans to unleash this autumn.

To heighten the eerie atmosphere and achieve a cinematic, movie-like visual aesthetic, Everland incorporated generative artificial intelligence throughout the production process.

The teaser drop has sparked widespread fan speculation across social media, with visitors eagerly trying to piece together the upcoming storyline and identify the new main villain.

Since its debut in 2017, "Blood City" has established itself as the flagship attraction of Everland’s fall festival, seamlessly blending rich storytelling, elaborate set design, thrilling rides and live performances into a fully immersive experience.

Over the years, the attraction has consistently pushed boundaries through high-profile collaborations. Notably, Chae Kyung-sun — art director for Netflix's "Squid Game" — helped design the haunting environments in 2022 and 2023.

In 2024, Everland teamed up with Netflix for a massive outdoor activation featuring "All of Us Are Dead" and "Stranger Things," followed by last year's twisted, horror-infused reimagining of "The Wizard of Oz."

Marking its 10th anniversary this season, "Blood City" promises an even larger, interactive horror realm where guests don't just watch the story unfold, but step directly inside it.

Everland’s wider autumn lineup — including "Blood City," "Walking Safari" and a redesigned fall garden — officially opens to the public on Sept. 12.

"Blood City has evolved into Everland’s signature autumn attraction by offering new storylines, immersive set designs and creative collaborations every year," an Everland official said. "For its 10th anniversary this year, we will deliver an unmatched, hyper-immersive horror experience through next-level interactive content."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.