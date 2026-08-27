Doosan Group to provide $5 mil. in aid to flood-hit Nepal
Summary
Doosan Group said Thursday it will provide $5 million in emergency aid to Nepal after deadly floods and landslides left hundreds missing. The money will go to search and rescue operations and other relief work in affected areas. Six Doosan Enerbility employees went missing at a hydropower plant site in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, and three workers from Korea South-East Power also went missing. Doosan Enerbility set up a 40-member emergency operation center in Seongnam and sent a response team led by co-CEO Jung Yeon-in to Nepal.
Key Facts
- The disaster killed at least 160 people and left over 400 others missing, according to international media outlets cited in the article.
- Ten other Doosan workers were safe but stranded and waiting to be rescued from the area.
- Doosan Enerbility formed a 40-member emergency operation center at its headquarters in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.
- Co-Chief Executive Officer Jung Yeon-in said the company was cooperating with related authorities in Nepal and would do its best to rescue missing employees.
Doosan Group said Thursday it will provide $5 million in emergency aid to Nepal to support recovery efforts following deadly floods and landslides that left hundreds of people missing.
The funds will be used for search and rescue operations and other relief activities in the affected areas, the company said.
Six employees of Doosan Enerbility, an energy affiliate under Doosan Group, went missing while working at a hydropower plant construction site in Nepal's Rasuwa district after large-scale flooding hit the area Wednesday.
Three workers from the Korea South-East Power, a state-run power generation company, also went missing.
Separately, 10 other Doosan workers, who are safe but stranded, are waiting to be rescued from the area.
Doosan Enerbility has set up a 40-member emergency operation center at its headquarters in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, and dispatched a field response team headed by co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jung Yeon-in to Nepal earlier in the day.
"We are in close cooperation with related authorities in Nepal," Jung told reporters before heading to Nepal. "We will do our best to rescue our missing employees."
The disaster in Nepal's north-central Himalayan region near the Nepal-Tibet border killed at least 160 people and left over 400 others missing, including many foreigners, according to international media outlets.
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