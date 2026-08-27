Doosan Group said Thursday it will provide $5 million in emergency aid to Nepal to support recovery efforts following deadly floods and landslides that left hundreds of people missing.

The funds will be used for search and rescue operations and other relief activities in the affected areas, the company said.

Six employees of Doosan Enerbility, an energy affiliate under Doosan Group, went missing while working at a hydropower plant construction site in Nepal's Rasuwa district after large-scale flooding hit the area Wednesday.

Three workers from the Korea South-East Power, a state-run power generation company, also went missing.

Separately, 10 other Doosan workers, who are safe but stranded, are waiting to be rescued from the area.

Doosan Enerbility has set up a 40-member emergency operation center at its headquarters in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, and dispatched a field response team headed by co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jung Yeon-in to Nepal earlier in the day.

"We are in close cooperation with related authorities in Nepal," Jung told reporters before heading to Nepal. "We will do our best to rescue our missing employees."

The disaster in Nepal's north-central Himalayan region near the Nepal-Tibet border killed at least 160 people and left over 400 others missing, including many foreigners, according to international media outlets.