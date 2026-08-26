Samsung is strengthening its push into the luxury mobility market by supplying key components for Genesis’ flagship GV90, with Samsung Display’s premium OLED screens and Samsung SDI’s large battery cell powering the high-end electric SUV.

The collaboration marks an expansion of cooperation between Samsung and Genesis, as both companies seek to capitalize on growing demand for premium electric vehicles (EVs) and sophisticated in-car experiences.

Samsung Display is supplying two OLED displays for the GV90 — a 24.6-inch central Cinematic Display and 13.2-inch screens mounted on the backs of the front-seat headrests. The displays began shipping this month, according to the company.

The centerpiece is the expandable 24.6-inch OLED display positioned at the center of the vehicle. It can operate as a 23.6-inch screen while driving, showing navigation, driving information and media. When the vehicle is parked, the screen rises 90 millimeters at the push of a button, expanding to its full 24.6-inch size.

Self-emissive OLED displays are generally about 30 percent of the thickness and 70 percent of the weight of comparable LCDs, according to Samsung Display, making it better suited to the GV90’s vertically moving pop-up design.

The screen also uses a tandem OLED structure, which stacks two self-emissive layers to provide high brightness and longer lifespan.

Rear passengers are provided with two 13.2-inch OLED displays. The screens are designed for entertainment as well as applications, such as video conferencing, extending the premium viewing experience to the second row.

Samsung SDI is also supplying its prismatic battery cell for the GV90. With a capacity of 123.5 kilowatt-hours, it is the biggest battery pack used in a Hyundai Motor Group EV to date and enables a travel range of around 500 kilometers on a single charge.

The GV90 is the third Hyundai Motor Group vehicle to use Samsung SDI batteries, following Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ 3 and Kia’s EV2.

The component supplies highlight Samsung’s strategy of expanding beyond conventional consumer electronics and strengthening its position in high-value mobility components.

For Genesis, meanwhile, the partnership adds Samsung’s display and battery technologies to a flagship vehicle designed to compete in the increasingly crowded ultra-luxury electric SUV market.

“Samsung Display’s OLED featured in the GV90 symbolizes how premium display technology and luxury mobility can come together to create a new experience,” said Lee Joo-hyung, executive vice president and head of Samsung Display's mobile display business.

“Going forward, we will continue to build on the strengths of both companies to create new value for luxury mobility.”